“They come from everywhere”: Socorro resident’s growing frustration with Red Flour Beetle infestation

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro said it has been receiving calls from concerned residents regarding a large number of Red Flour Beetles in the area.

Several residents have told ABC-7 the problem has been seen throughout the community for over three weeks and they are growing tired of it.

Ciana Chambers, who has been living in Socorro for over 10 years, said this is the first year she has seen these bugs in her home.

"The vents, through the windows, through the sink, through the tub, like they're just coming from everywhere," said Chambers.

Chambers said since she has started seeing these beetles in her home, she now cleans daily. Though, she said it hasn't made a difference.

"I was away from home for maybe about one day and a half, and I came home and they were all in my bed," she said. "My daughter is afraid of sleeping in the bed. She doesn't go to sleep quickly because she feels like they are around her."

Entomology Specialist at New Mexico State University Dr. Joanie King told ABC-7 while they are invasive and a nuisance, they are not dangerous to the public.

"The only thing is that some people might be allergic to them," Dr. King explained.

Dr. King said one of the reasons we may be seeing these insects are due to the weather or an infestation that spread to the community.

"One reason is that they are looking for shelter indoors because it's so hot outside. So they're looking for places to live and feed. There may have also been locally, a like, maybe a farmer's market where they were selling some sort of stored product and it had an infestation," said Dr. King.

The City of Socorro gave the following tips:

PREVENTION

The city said there are ways to prevent infestations from happening:

Weather seal the bottom of doors.

Caulk all cracks around windows and gaps in entry or exit holes in exterior walls for appliances and plumbing.

Put fine mesh screen on roof vents, and any under-home access points.

TREATMENT

The city also provided tips on how to treat infestations that have already occurred:

Spray a pyrethroid insecticide to exterior parts of the home.

Turn off all exterior lights if possible.

Keep windows closed, unless the screen has finer-type mesh than a standard window screen.

Spray perimeters with synthetic pyrethroids or pyrethrins.

WARNING: Do not use insecticides in food preparation areas, and only use those labeled for indoor use.

Throw away infested food.

Empty the area where you store food and vacuum. Wash shelves, drawers and corners with hot water and soap. You can also check for hidden areas under or around appliances.

Other residents who have been experiencing the same issues, tell ABC-7 they want answers from the city.

"Once it's the whole area of Socorro, what's going on? That's my concern. What made these things come to Socorro?," added Luz Onserez, Socorro resident.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of Socorro for comment, and are awaiting a response.