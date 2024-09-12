Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit El Paso for small business summit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott will give the keynote speech at the next 2024 Governor's Small Business Summit in El Paso on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The summit will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the governor's office explained.

“Nearly 200 years after Texas was founded, there has never been a better time to be a Texan, and that is due in large part to the contributions of Hispanic Texans to our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Whether serving as doctors, teachers, or small business owners, Hispanic Texans have helped to build the success of Texas and our state’s promise of opportunity, prosperity, and hope. As we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month next week, I am proud that Texas is home to one in five of the nation’s Hispanic business owners and is the No. 1 state for jobs created by Hispanic women business owners. Working together, we will provide the tools and opportunities for all Texans to prosper and help build a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”

These summits happen throughout the year, the governor's office explained. The summits happen across the state and aim to help small business owners in Texas connect to resources and information.

"The Governor's Small Business Summit — El Paso brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics," the governor's spokesperson explained Thursday. "The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics."

The summit is happening from 8 AM to 1:30 PM at Grace Gardens Event Center, located at 6701 Westside Drive. This summit will focus on thriving in a digital economy, recruiting and retaining employees, and developing young entrepreneurs.