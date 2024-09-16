Residents in Fabens receiving scam flyers regarding water filters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents in Fabens have been receiving flyers on their doors, recommending them to call a number regarding water filters. Now officials in the area say the flyers are not real.

When customers call the phone number on the flyer, they are told they are calling the "Water Inspection Service," and are told that Fabens water is not healthy and they should purchase a water filter.

Many of the people who received the flyer and called the number believed it came from the Water District in Fabens, the El Paso County Water Control and Improvement District #4. They have notified ABC-7 that they are not affiliated with the people behind the flyers.

ABC-7 is working to gather more information on the story.