Golden retriever attacked by two other dogs in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- A golden retriever was attacked by two other dogs in Fabens and is now in the care of a local animal rescue.

According to a post on Facebook, it happened near the intersection of Leaf St. and Camp St. in Fabens.

Karen Washington, president of Pawsitive Rescue of El Paso, said it was the first time she saw a dog attacked by other dogs in her more than 20 years rescuing animals across the borderland.

"It was horrific to see the video," Washington said. "My heart dropped, and I knew that he needed vet care."

The golden retriever, named Ruper, was attacked on Friday. Washington said she got a Facebook message about the situation on Saturday and contacted the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department.

"An officer was en route to the call on Friday, but then the call was canceled because somebody had taken the injured dog and placed it in somebody's yard to keep it safe," Washington said.

Ruper was taken to an urgent care, where doctors determined he had a tick-borne disease, as well as a broken femur from being hit by a car about a month ago.

"We're working on putting some meat on his bones, getting him fed slowly but surely, building him back up," Washington added.

"Once we get his blood work looking better, then we will address the leg that has been broken. Maybe amputated. We'll see that when we get to there."

Crystal Reyes, El Paso County Interim Director of Animal Welfare, sent the following statement to ABC-7:

"The Animal Welfare Department is aware of the stray dog incident that occurred over the weekend and has taken the necessary steps to assist both the community and the pet involved. We want to reassure the public that the safety and well-being of both people and animals remain our top priority. Our field services team responded swiftly and professionally, and we are grateful for their quick actions in ensuring the safety of all involved. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Pawsitive Rescuers for stepping in to provide immediate care for the injured dog. Their compassion and commitment to animal welfare are deeply appreciated. We are actively assessing all priority cases as they come in, working to address each situation as effectively and efficiently as possible. With the upcoming opening of a new shelter, we are confident it will enable a faster, more responsive approach to animal welfare, eliminating delays in intake processes and ensuring timely care. This incident highlights the ongoing need for solutions to address the issue of stray animals in our community. We also emphasize the importance of spaying and neutering and are excited about the launch of our new clinic, which aims to prevent overpopulation and reduce the number of stray animals. We remain committed to improving the welfare of animals in our community and will continue working diligently to prevent such incidents in the future."

Washington believes it's up to the community to prevent situations like this one in the future.

"If you see something, please say something. Speak up," she added.

"These dogs don't have a voice. I firmly believe that we can do better."

Pawsitive Rescuers of El Paso is asking the community to support Ruper's recovery by donating to the organization's website.