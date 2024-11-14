Socorro residents see decrease in Red flour beetle infestation

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro residents are now starting to see relief from the Red Flour Beetle infestation. Some report seeing a steep decrease since treatment begun to a large infected source.

The infestation has been a nuisance to residents at their homes, and businesses, for months.

"There's still one or two here and there, but not as bad as, like we were seeing three months ago," said Socorro resident, Carla Herrera. "It's a relief."

Many residents tell ABC-7 they believe it's due to a variety of factors like the cooler weather, pesticide provided by the county, and the cleanup of pecan shells on an El Paso Water property, which county officials said was the biggest food source for the beetles.

According to EP Water, cleanup efforts continue on their 23-acre property in Socorro. They say crews are working on Saturdays to expedite the process.

"So I think that that those two things happening together, distribution of the pesticide and then the removal of the shells from El Paso water has really helped," added Iliana Holguin, El Paso County Commissioner Pct. 3.

Holguin said next they will look to do target outreach to homes still infested and provide more insecticide.

"Several neighborhoods had reported like practically no beetles left at all. Others reported, you know, maybe about an 80% decrease. There are still some neighborhoods where they are reporting there are still a lot of beetles," said Holguin.

Meanwhile she adds they are also working to secure state funding to address other parts of the region where they are still seeing large quantities of shells.

Residents said they are pleased to see it decreasing but hope it stays that way.

"I hope they don't come back, because that, that is a worry," said resident, Stephanie Salas.