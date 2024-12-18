Canutillo family loses home before Christmas, asking for help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Christmas holiday will look different this year for a family of three in Canutillo after a fire left their home unlivable.

The fire happened on Friday, Dec. 13. on Isaias Ave.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the garage and worked its way to the roof of the home. About 16 fire fighters responded to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said all belongings in the home were lost to fire or smoke damage.

Renter and mother Maura Flores told ABC-7 she is devastated by the loss, but thankful her family is safe.

She asks for help from the community during this tough time.

If you would like to donate, click here.