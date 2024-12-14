House engulfed in flames in Canutillo, no injuries reported

Skip to Content
CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) - West Valley Fire crews responded to a house fire in Canutillo Friday night.

It happened after 6:08 p.m. on Isaiah Avenue and Romanos Avenue near the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Flames could be seen coming out of the house's garage, windows, and roof.

Fire Chief Bill Adler of the West Valley Fire Department said all residents and pets were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The crews were able to bring the fire under control within minutes of arrival according to Chief Adler, who added the fire marshal were conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

"We have a total of 16 responders, most of them from the West Valley Fire Department, we had Anthony New Mexico come and back us up, they sent a total of five personnel," said Adler.

The family was renting the home and lost everything due to the fire or smoke, and the fire department reached out to the Red Cross to help the family with accommodations and donations.

