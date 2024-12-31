Texas public safety department announces systemwide outage, closes driver license offices

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Dec. 30, 2024

An unidentified technology outage resulted in the closure of Texas driver’s license offices across the state Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a social media post that the outage forced the agency to close all driver's license offices on Monday afternoon. Staff was working with customers to reschedule appointments, the department said. The statewide law enforcement and driver's license administration agency’s website was also down Monday evening.

Driver licenses offices will also be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year's holiday. It’s unclear if the department would reopen on Thursday.

The outage appeared to be isolated to only the public safety department. The health and education department's websites were working. As was the governor's and Legislature's.

