Hiker rescued from Guadalupe Mountains in West Texas

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- A hiker was rescued from the Guadalupe Mountains during extreme winter weather conditions.

The rescue happened Sunday morning.

An air and marine operations helicopter crew, and agents from the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue units responded to the emergency.

CBP officials released these pictures from the rescue.

Officials say the hiker was treated for hypothermia symptoms.

They helped him by covering him with one of their uniforms.

Agents also provided food and water, and started a fire to warm him.

Officials say agents hiked two hours on the mountain to get to the hikers' location and provide care.

The patient was taken to a local hospital for treatment.