New World Screwworm causing cattle issues in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- A parasite found in Mexico is causing issues for cattle in Texas and the Borderland.

The New World Screwworm was found in a cow near Mexico's border with Guatemala, and has held up cattle movement into Texas.

The U.S Department of Agriculture has banned the import of Mexican cattle since November. The parasite will burrow itself into the open wounds of livestock and kill them if left untreated.

The hold up in cattle imports projects to raise the price of feeder steers, a large portion of Mexican cattle, by 8%. If the ban continues, beef production will slow down, causing a rise in prices for consumers.

Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller said the ban could send "shockwaves through the beef market."

