Mountain Dew asking people to sign petition to change name of small Texas town to promote new drink

DEW, Texas (KVIA) -- Mountain Dew is launching its new HARD MTN DEW in Texas.

In order to promote the new drink, the company has started a petition to rename the small town of Dew, Texas as HARD DEW, Texas.

Dew, Texas, home to just 70 residents, is located 90 miles southwest of Dallas.

Now Mountain Dew is rallying fans statewide to sign the Change.org petition now until February 28, 2025.

If the petition is successful, HARD MTN DEW will reward the locals with merchandise promoting the new drink.