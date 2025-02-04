Skip to Content
Texas

Blue Origin flight launched from Van Horn reaches Lunar-G milestone

Blue Origin via X
By
Published 2:29 PM

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin's flight today reached a new milestone. The flight is described as the company's first Lunar-G flight.

"By simulating lunar gravity, customers can accelerate their learning and technology readiness for lunar payloads at a much lower cost," official posted on X. "Previously, only centrifuges or parabolic flights could simulate the Moon's gravity for a few seconds."

NASA also posted a video of the uncrewed flight, which launched from a site near Van Horn.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content