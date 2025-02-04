Blue Origin flight launched from Van Horn reaches Lunar-G milestone

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin's flight today reached a new milestone. The flight is described as the company's first Lunar-G flight.

"By simulating lunar gravity, customers can accelerate their learning and technology readiness for lunar payloads at a much lower cost," official posted on X. "Previously, only centrifuges or parabolic flights could simulate the Moon's gravity for a few seconds."

We just completed our 29th flight of the New Shepard program, the 14th payload mission, and the first Lunar-G flight! The payloads experienced roughly two minutes of lunar gravity forces.



Learn more: https://t.co/GjdRsT3A8m pic.twitter.com/9bZebNdxMV — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 4, 2025

NASA also posted a video of the uncrewed flight, which launched from a site near Van Horn.