Blue Origin flight launched from Van Horn reaches Lunar-G milestone
VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin's flight today reached a new milestone. The flight is described as the company's first Lunar-G flight.
"By simulating lunar gravity, customers can accelerate their learning and technology readiness for lunar payloads at a much lower cost," official posted on X. "Previously, only centrifuges or parabolic flights could simulate the Moon's gravity for a few seconds."
We just completed our 29th flight of the New Shepard program, the 14th payload mission, and the first Lunar-G flight! The payloads experienced roughly two minutes of lunar gravity forces.— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 4, 2025
Learn more: https://t.co/GjdRsT3A8m pic.twitter.com/9bZebNdxMV
NASA also posted a video of the uncrewed flight, which launched from a site near Van Horn.
LAUNCH! Blue Origin New Shepard NS-29 launches an uncrewed flight from West Texas with lunar-related technologies.— NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) February 4, 2025
Overview:https://t.co/PBzF3MKQ8X
Blue livestream:https://t.co/Nohb5DgRT2 pic.twitter.com/tA5Vnu4w0x