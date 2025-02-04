Texas AG announces court-ordered injunction stopping El Paso doctor from providing gender transition care to children

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just announced a court-ordered injunction stopping El Paso Dr. Hector Granados from providing "any 'gender transition' drugs to children."

This announcement comes after the AG's Office filed a lawsuit in October 2024 against Granados over his alleged work helping children as young as 12 transition genders.

President Trump issued an Executive Order today "to protect children from transgender treatment and instructed the Department of Justice to work together with State Attorneys General to provide for enforcement," a spokesperson for the Texas AG's Office explained today.

Paxton also announced similar actions against two other Texas doctors today.

“Texas law forbids doctors from endangering children by prescribing illegal ‘gender transition’ drugs based on radical theories divorced from reality. In America, we recognize that there are only two unchangeable genders and that children should be protected,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will enforce the law to the fullest extent to prevent any doctor from providing these dangerous drugs to kids.”