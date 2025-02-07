Clint, Fabens teachers win ‘Oscars of Teaching’

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Borderland educators won a major teaching award today.

Clint High School teacher Joshua Marmolejo just received the 2024-25 Texas Milken Educator Award, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

Marmolejo leads the Clint HS P-TECH automotive technology program, which partners with EPCC. Marmolejo is Clint ISD's first Milken Educator Award recipient.

A representative for Milken Educator Awards surprised Marmolejo with his award at a school assembly today.

The Milken, known as the "Oscars of Teaching," has established a national network of over 3,000 educators in its 40-year history, officials say.

"Marmolejo is the second and final Texas Milken Educator for the 2024-25 season and 59th recipient overall since the state joined the initiative in 2000," officials say. "Nancy Chavira of Johanna O’Donnell Intermediate School in Fabens ISD was recognized with the Award earlier this morning, Feb. 7."