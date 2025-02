Vinton Steel Chairman Masahiro Kitada, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Vinton Mayor Rachel Quintana, and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela are expected to be with Abbott for the announcement.

This is part of Abbott's Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit Vinton tomorrow to make an announcement at Vinton Steel.

