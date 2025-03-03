Man arrested for alleged cockfighting in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Isidoro Martinez Amparan for his alleged organization of an illegal cockfighting event.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Martinez Amparan was arrested after deputies found several dead roosters and "instruments associated with cockfighting," near the 15600 block of North Loop Drive.

The deputies executed a search warrant and safely relocated 16 roosters and 27 hens to City Animal Services.

Deputies arrested Martinez Amparan and charged him with Cockfighting. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $10,000 bond.

"The El Paso County community is reminded that organizing, participating in, or even spectating a cockfighting event is illegal under Texas la," a spokesperson stated today.