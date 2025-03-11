Enrique Mata reappointed to council

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott reappointed El Pasoan Enrique Mata to the Family and Protective Services Council through January 2031. Mata, the executive director of the Paso del Norte Center at Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, was reappointed alongside Julie Krawczyk. Tymothy Belseth was also appointed.

The Council studies and and makes recommendations on the management and operation of the Department of Family Protective Services.

Mata previously served as senior program officer for the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. He is a certified public health nurse and advanced nurse executive through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. He also belongs to the American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, and UTEP Alumni Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UTEP and a Master of Science in Public Health from Walden University.