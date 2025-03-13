Texas Tech campus partially evacuated after explosion, fire shoots from manholes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University was partially evacuated on March 12 after authorities say an explosion at a substation sprouted fires and knocked out power.

The university first posted on its X account the Engineering Key was being evacuated due to a gas odor at 6:30 p.m., later asking the wider public to avoid campus.

The City of Lubbock Fire Rescue Department said it responded to multiple fires. Video captured from the scene showed bright green and yellow flames shooting up from a manhole cover.

Texas Tech announced on their X account the university will be closed March 13 and March 14, bringing an early start to Spring Break for students as investigations continue.

No injuries have been reported.