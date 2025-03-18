Texas launches system to report coercion by ‘foreign adversaries’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety launched a new iWatchTexas Community Reporting System, intended to "protect the public from coercion and harassment by foreign adversaries." That is according to an announcement released by Texas DPS today.

The new system gives Texans a place to report harassment or coercion, especially from the Chinese Communist Party.

"This new iWatchTexas feature will allow Texans to report any threats from hostile foreign adversaries who wish to undermine the public safety and national security of Texas," Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated. "I encourage anyone who experiences or observes harassment, threats of violence or coercion to report the attempts directly to the iWatchTexas app or call 844-643-2251. Texas will continue to do everything we can to protect Texans from the unlawful and repressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party and other hostile foreign actors.”

The threats include assassination, assault, physical surveillance, harassment, familial intimidation, abduction, digital threats, consular services denial, passport revocation, deportation, unlawful detention, INTERPOL abuses, and forced rendition and repatriation.

“This new feature helps the department quickly address a wider range of homeland security threats facing our state, making us safer,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “It’s important to remember the feature is only good if we use it. So, remember to speak up if you see suspicious behavior or activity—including any signs of intimidation or pressure from a hostile government outside of the United States. This all adds up to addressing security threats both at home and abroad."