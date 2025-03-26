Horizon City police arrest UPS driver for alleged theft

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police arrested Jason Zubia, identified by police as a UPS driver, and Monica Almanza for alleged theft.

Police say they started receiving multiple reports of residents receiving empty packages or reports of residents not receiving packages.

"Given the growing number of complaints, Detectives from the Horizon City Police Department reached out to the local UPS Security Team, who provided crucial information that helped open an investigation," police officials explained.

Police say that when they obtained a search warrant, they found the items still in their sealed packages with their labels still attached.

Zubia and Almanza are charged with Theft of Property greater than or equal to $30,000 but less than $150,000. Officials booked Zubia on a $100,000 bond and Almanza on a $35,000 bond.

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims in Horizon City and surrounding areas who may not yet be aware they’ve been affected by this theft scheme. We encourage those residents to come forward and make contact with Sgt L. Rodriguez at 915-852-1047."