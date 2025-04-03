Emissions inspection delays caused by severe storms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS is warning that drivers may experience delays obtaining emissions inspection due to intermittent connectivity issues.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's contractor that operates the Texas Information Management System was damaged by severe weather this week. One of the data centers is currently inaccessible.

"The company is implementing its disaster recovery plan, and the network is operating on secondary backup servers," Texas DPS officials explained. "However, at this time, some inspection stations may experience an outage or intermittent connectivity issues that may impact drivers trying to obtain a vehicle inspection—this may cause delays."

El Paso is one of the counties now requiring emissions inspections, since Texas did away with its state inspection requirement.

"DPS is working with our partners at TCEQ and vehicle inspection station owners on this matter," a Texas DPS spokesperson explained. "There is no timeline on when the data center will be accessible. Please monitor DPS’ social media channels for updates as they become available."