U.S. Attorney’s Office honors crime victims and survivors

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) from April 6-12. NCVRW began in 1981 to honor victims and survivors of crime, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services and recognize the dedication of those who work with crime victims.

This year’s NCVRW recognizes humanity can drive vital connects to services, rights , and healing.

U.S Attorney's Office ensures available resources to all survivors and show up for one another with empathy and intention.

“Federal crimes against victims will not be tolerated in this district—regardless of whether they are violent crimes, drug crimes, or white collar,” Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas said. “It is a priority of our prosecutors, our victim assistance specialists, and the entire Department of Justice, that we advocate in the best interests of victims and that crime victims have access to proper effective resources.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will commemorate by wearing “midnight,” “mauve,” and “melon,” or similar colors on April 10th and encourages the public to join them.

On April 9, the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) will host the 2025 NCVRW Candlelight Vigil at 3:30pm (EST) to pay tribute to victims and the many dedicated professionals and volunteers who advocate on their behalf.

If interested join the livestream for the vigil on their website justice.gov.