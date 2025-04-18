800,000 gallons of wastewater spill in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced a wastewater main break last night.

The plant is located at 10001 Pan American Drive.

"Crews worked through the night to stop the leak on the 36-inch line and reroute the wastewater flow," an El Paso Water spokesperson explained. "The wastewater spill was fully contained by Friday morning. EPWater officials estimate 800,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled and contained within the Bustamante Plant property. No water or wastewater services were affected. The public drinking water supply is not at risk."

EPWater says that people using private drinking water supply wells within a half mile of the spill site should distill or boil water for at least a minute.

"Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling," the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson added that people should avoid contact with wastewater and soil in the impacted area. If you make contact, bathe and wash your clothes as soon as possible, EPWater recommends.

"For customers who have questions about the wastewater spill, please contact Angel Bustamante, Wastewater Systems Division Manager at (915) 594-5401."