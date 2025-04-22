Two arrested after children found with multiple illicit drugs in their systems

WESTWAY, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested two people after a domestic violence call on Southwood Road in Westway.

Deputies arrested Brandon Garibay, 24, for assault of a family or household member (impeding breath/circulation) on March 8, 2025. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

After another visit to the house, the deputies found the children living there tested positive for multiple illicit drugs.

Detectives then rearrested Garibay and charged him with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. His new bond was set at $50,000.

On April 19, 2025, deputies arrested Clarissa Villalobos, 21, and charged her with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. The court set her bond at $50,000.

Sheriff's Office officials say Child Protective Services is implementing a safety plan to ensure appropriate guardianship for the children.