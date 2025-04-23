Skip to Content
Texas

Mother, son charged with illegal dumping in Homestead Meadows

EPCSO
today at 2:16 PM
Published 2:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested a mother and son accused of illegal dumping in Homestead Meadows.

The pair were arrested yesterday on the 4000 block of Acacia Drive. Officials say deputies were actively patrolling the desert area when they saw a truck drive up and illegally dump trash.

Courtesy: EPCSO

The deputies arrested the mother and son, who were then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of illegal dumping. They then impounded the truck.

Fernando Villa (Courtesy: EPCSO)

Officials identified the pair as Lucia and Fernando Villa.

Lucia Villa (Courtesy: EPCSO)
Emma Hoggard

