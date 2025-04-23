Mother, son charged with illegal dumping in Homestead Meadows
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested a mother and son accused of illegal dumping in Homestead Meadows.
The pair were arrested yesterday on the 4000 block of Acacia Drive. Officials say deputies were actively patrolling the desert area when they saw a truck drive up and illegally dump trash.
The deputies arrested the mother and son, who were then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of illegal dumping. They then impounded the truck.
Officials identified the pair as Lucia and Fernando Villa.