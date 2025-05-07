DEA brings first ever fentanyl murder charges in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eric Robles was indicted on Texas state charges of Murder and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1B Over 4 grams and Under 200 grams.

It is the first time the 34th Judicial District Attorney's office charged murder as it relates to the distribution of fentanyl resulting in a death.

The DEA El Paso's Fentanyl Overdose Response Team investigated the death. FORT is staffed by DEA, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Department of Army Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas National Guard, and the El Paso Police Department.

“The ability to bring the state charge of murder gives the DEA another tool in our belt,” said Omar Arellano, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “Drug dealers even considering setting up shop in Texas need to keep that in mind.”

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte commented on the historic indictment, saying they're proud to be part of FORT.

"We will not tolerate the distribution of fentanyl in our community—and we will continue using every legal tool available to bring justice for victims and their families. Our message is clear: if your actions result in death, you will be charged accordingly."