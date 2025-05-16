District, County Attorneys from Travis, El Paso counties announce lawsuit against Texas Attorney General

Watch the announcement of the livestream below:

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Travis County Attorney Delia Garza and El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez announced a lawsuit against the Office of the Texas Attorney General over the newly adopted rules requiring district and county attorneys in 13 Texas counties submit detailed reports.

Under the rules, other counties are not required to file the same detailed reports.

The rules took effect on April 2, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that the rules are unlawful and unconstitutional. It argues that the rules create an unreasonable workload and high costs.

It also argues that the rules make disclosure of sensitive and confidential information mandator, and that the AG has a lack of authority to enforce the rules.

