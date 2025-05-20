Texas man sues Whataburger over onions

HOUSTON, Texas (KVIA) -- A Houston man is suing Whataburger for allegedly putting onions on his burger after requesting no onions on his food.

Demery Ardell Wilson alleges that he suffered an allergic reaction that required medical attention after eating the onions in 2024.

Court documents show that Wilson is suing for more than $250,000 but less than $1 million.

Whataburger denies the allegations and is demanding proof. Officials say this is not the first time Wilson has taken a restaurant chain to court. He sued Sonic for putting onions on his food in April 2023. News outlets are reporting that lawsuit has not yet been resolved.