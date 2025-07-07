Texas flooding live updates: Over 100 dead in the state, 11 missing from Camp Mystic

By Emily Shapiro, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira

Last Updated: July 7, 2025, 3:54 PM MDT

Over 100 people are dead after heavy rain led to devastating flooding in Texas.

Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 84 deaths, including 28 children. President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Officials are seen in the Guadalupe River as they assist in recovery efforts after a flash flood swept through the area, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.Julio Cortez/AP

The vast majority of the fatalities -- 84 -- were in Kerr County.

Deaths have also been confirmed in Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Tom Green and Kendall counties.

There have been over 850 high-water rescues, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said.

A search and rescue team looks for people along the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, July 7, 2025.Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

"Texas will come through this," Cruz said at a news conference.

-ABC News' Vanessa Navarrete and Abigail Shalawylo

Flash flood warnings issued night before, NWS had 'surge staffing'

Questions have swirled around if there was enough warning and enough staffing for the early Friday morning floods in the wake of the Trump administration's job cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But NOAA confirmed that the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office had five meteorologists working the severe weather event as part of its "surge staffing" protocol. It is normally staffed with two.

NOAA also said the NWS had forecast briefings Thursday morning, issued a flood watch Thursday afternoon and then issued flash flood warnings on Thursday night and early Friday. This gave "preliminary lead times of more than three hours before flash flooding conditions occurred," NOAA said in a statement.

People look at the Guadalupe river, following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas, July 6, 2025.Marco Bello/Reuters

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, "Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Monday, "Some people [are] engaging in partisan games and trying to blame their political opponents for a natural disaster."

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a Kerr County, Texas press conference, July 7, 2025.ABC News

"I think most normal Americans know that's ridiculous and I think this is not a time for partisan finger pointing and attacks," he said.

“I think it is reasonable, over time, to engage in a retrospective and say, at every level, what could have been done better, because all of us would want to prevent this horrific loss of life," he said.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, is calling for an investigation into whether cuts made to NWS had any correlation to the level of devastation.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa