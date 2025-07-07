Texas Hill Country Floods: Where to donate

KERRVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens are dead after heavy flooding in Texas Hill Country this holiday weekend. The storm's death toll is now at least 79, with search and rescue efforts continuing Monday morning.

Below, we've compiled a list of resources for those looking to give to the recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.

Texas governor says search and rescue mission continues after devastating flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state remains in a search and rescue posture hours after devastating flooding tore through central Texas.

He said two state search and rescue teams, the Texas National Guard and a host of other agencies are continuing to conduct rescues Friday night.

"They will continue in the darkness of night … They will be nonstop, seeking to find everybody who is unaccounted for," Abbott said during a news conference Friday night.

