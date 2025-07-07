Skip to Content
Texas

Texas Hill Country Floods: Where to donate

CNN
By ,
Updated
today at 11:55 AM
Published 12:05 PM

KERRVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens are dead after heavy flooding in Texas Hill Country this holiday weekend. The storm's death toll is now at least 79, with search and rescue efforts continuing Monday morning.

Below, we've compiled a list of resources for those looking to give to the recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.

Texas governor says search and rescue mission continues after devastating flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state remains in a search and rescue posture hours after devastating flooding tore through central Texas.

He said two state search and rescue teams, the Texas National Guard and a host of other agencies are continuing to conduct rescues Friday night.

"They will continue in the darkness of night … They will be nonstop, seeking to find everybody who is unaccounted for," Abbott said during a news conference Friday night.

The governor signed a disaster declaration for the affected counties.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content