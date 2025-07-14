Texas disaster preparedness and flooding committee, including El Paso’s César Blanco, will visit Kerr County

The Senate panel consists of seven Republicans and two Democrats. It first meets in Austin next week, then in Kerrville on July 31.

By Atirikta Kumar

July 14, 20254:45 PM Central

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday named the nine state senators who will serve on the joint Disaster Preparedness and Flooding committee in response to the devastating floods that tore through Central Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

The House and Senate joint committee will first meet on July 23 in Austin and then in Kerrville on July 31 to hear from Hill Country residents regarding their flood-related concerns.

“Right now, we must focus on the recovery of those still missing, then rebuilding communities in flooded areas,” Patrick said in a July 10 press release. “In the coming year, and into the next regular legislative session, we will gather all the facts and answer the many questions to which the public demands answers.”

House Speaker Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, has yet to name the nine representatives that have been selected for its committee. Patrick and Burrows have both stated that their committees will meet jointly to find solutions.

At least 120 people died and more than 160 remain missing after heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise 36 feet, hitting Kerr County the hardest.

Lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol on July 21 for a special session. Among the agenda items Gov. Greg Abbott has set for lawmakers to pass are measures that would address the state’s flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, natural disaster preparation and recovery and relief funding for the impacted areas.

This comes after lawmakers failed to pass legislation during the regular session that would have improved the state’s disaster response.

State Sens. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, and Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, will serve as the committee chair and vice chair, respectively.

Sens. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, Adam Hinojosa, R-Corpus Christi, Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, will also serve on the committee, along with Democrats César Blanco of El Paso and José Menéndez of San Antonio.

