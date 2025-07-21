Texas using special bait to attract screwworms to insecticide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is reintroducing Swormlure Bait to aid the ongoing battle against the New World screwworm (NWS). The NWS issue has shut down cattle imports from Mexico into the U.S. the last few months.

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that TDA is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to introduce an enhanced formula of Swormlure. Miller says the formula is "more powerful and effective than ever."

NWS was eradicated from the U.S. in the 1960s. An isolated outbreak then happened in the 1970s, and officials used the Swormlure-2 attractant, applied an insecticide, and released sterile flies to stop the outbreak.

"Swormlure is a synthetic bait designed to attract adult screwworm flies and may be highly effective when combined with insecticides such as Dichlorvos in eradicating NWS," a TDA spokesperson explained. "Commissioner Sid Miller has directed the TDA to lead development and deployment of this bait to enhance eradication efforts.

Today, TDA is using Swormlure-5 bait. Officials say this version is highly targeted and only impacts screwworms.

“Today, we’re doing it smarter, faster, and stronger. Swarmlure-5 bait will attract and trap flies, specifically screwworm and blow flies, which are both better off dead.” Miller continued. “In prior research and deployment, this method eliminated approximately 90% of the flies within a two-to-four-week period. The remaining 10% were eliminated with the release of sterile male flies in the areas where traps were deployed.”