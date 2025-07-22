El Pasoan Adair Margo to be inducted into Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Adair Margo is one of five women to be inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame this year. Inductees are chosen on "their outstanding achievements and for changing the course of Texas history."

Governor Greg Abbott announced Margo's upcoming induction today. His office describes the third-generation El Pasoan as a gallery owner, Chairman of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities under President George W. Bush, and educator with UTEP and NMSU. She is also the wife of former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

Margo will be honored alongside Bonnie J. Dunbar, Honorable Eva Guzman, Vicki Hollub, and Christine A. Nix.

Margo will be inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas.

"The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1984 by the Governor’s Commission for Women to recognize the achievements of Texas women," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained. "Nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges, inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients."