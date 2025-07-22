Frontier Airlines debuts new route from El Paso to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frontier Airlines is debuting a new route from El Paso to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The new service is scheduled to start October 8, 2025. It will run three times a week and cost $39 for "intro" fare.

The airline is introducing a number of other new lines, including its first introduction to Corpus Christi, Texas and Richmond, Virginia.

“With new destinations and routes from coast to coast launching this October, consumers will have even more affordable flight options to choose from as they plan their travel through 2025 and into the new year,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “With new destinations in Texas and Virginia, our return to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and new routes between several of our top cities, now is a better time than ever for consumers to give Frontier a try and experience the comfort, convenience and savings we are known for.”