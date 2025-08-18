Almost 70 pounds of meth seized at the Paso del Norte border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 69.75 pounds of methamphetamine on Aug. 13.

CBP officials say one of its canine units found drugs in a car driven by a 25-year-old female Mexican citizen.

Officers discovered 60 bundles of methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicles gas tank.

“Thanks to the training and diligence of our CBP officers and a canine partner, these dangerous narcotics will not be hitting the streets of America,” said Acting El Paso Port Director Tony Hall. “I want to commend my El Paso team for this significant narcotics seizure and a job well done.”

The U.S. Attorney's office has accepted the case for prosecution. The driver is being charged with Importation of controlled substances.