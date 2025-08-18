Speaking Rock to reopen on Friday after mourning for beloved Cacique Jose Sierra Sr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Speaking Rock will reopen on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 9 AM. The entertainment center and all Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo facilities are currently closed due to the passing of the pueblo's beloved Cacique, Jose Sierra Sr.

"We join together in honoring his life and legacy during this difficult time," the notice on the Speaking Rock website states. "We thank you for your understanding, love and support."

The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo announced the tribe is mourning the loss of Cacique Jose G. Sierra, Sr, who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Cacique Sierra was born in 1943 and grew up during a challenging time for both his family and the Tiguas. Throughout his life he was a connection between the tribe and the rest of the world, according to Governor Michael Silvas.

Sierra worked for 30 years as a location scout for the then El Paso Convention and Visitors Bureau's film office. Historic neighborhoods, the area's desert landscapes and landmarks were highlighted on the big screen.