Texas debuting new driver license, identification card design

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is debuting a new driver license and identification card design.

DPS officials say that starting today, all newly issued cards will have increased security features and a new look. If you have one of the cards with the old design, the card will still remain valid until the expiration date printed on the card.

The new security features include a "tamper-resistant polycarbonate material" that makes it hard to reproduce the card. Instead of a gold star, the new design features a black, laser engraved star that is also REAL ID compliant.

“The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety,” said DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson. “This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen.”