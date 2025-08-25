Skip to Content
Deputies looking for theft suspect known as ‘Coyote’

Published 5:19 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man known as "Coyote" who is suspected of theft.

The alleged theft happened on the 13900 block of Horizon. The Sheriff's Office describes the man as a Hispanic male, possibly with a buzz cut or bald. He was last seen wearing a black cutoff t-shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Courtesy: EPCSO

"Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 273-3800 ext. 5455," Sheriff deputies say.

