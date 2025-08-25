Deputies looking for theft suspect known as ‘Coyote’
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man known as "Coyote" who is suspected of theft.
The alleged theft happened on the 13900 block of Horizon. The Sheriff's Office describes the man as a Hispanic male, possibly with a buzz cut or bald. He was last seen wearing a black cutoff t-shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes. He has tattoos on both arms.
"Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 273-3800 ext. 5455," Sheriff deputies say.