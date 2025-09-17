Fabens mom accused of abandoning her three children

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Janely Reyes, 26, after her daughter was found wandering the streets of Fabens with her dog at 2:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says that Good Samaritans had found the girl walking with her dog, Rocky. They waited with her until the deputies arrived.

"The child was unable to provide basic identifying information such as her birthday or address but stated she could guide deputies to her home," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

When they got to the child's house, they found it "unlocked and unsupervised," officials say. The deputies reported finding two other children inside the house, both allegedly left without adult supervision.

"Further investigation revealed the three children were supposed to be in the care of their mother, who had left the residence for an unknown reason, exposing the children to unnecessary danger," the Sheriff's Office stated. "Child Protective Services was notified and made aware of the situation."

Reyes is charged with three counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Deputies booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.