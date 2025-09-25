County Tax Office seeing backlog in vehicle registrations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The County's Tax Collector's Office has been experiencing a significant backlog of vehicle registration transactions since Texas House Bill 718 went into effect on July 1.

According to the County's Tax Office, they currently have a backlog of approximately 5,400 vehicle registration transactions since the implementation of HB 718.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, this bill was enacted to address concerns related to the fraudulent use of paper license tags.

ABC-7 reported this week that local auto dealers are struggling to get vehicle registration stickers for their customers due to the webDealer backlog the County's Tax Office is experiencing.

