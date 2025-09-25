Man enters Damian Elementary School, threatens staff
CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The principal of Jose H. Damian Elementary School alerted parents that an unauthorized person entered the school's campus Wednesday afternoon and "used aggressive language toward staff." The incident happened an hour after most students were released for the day, however, students in the ACE program were still in session, the principal explained.
Officials initiated the school's safety protocols and the man left the building "without physically harming anyone."
Canutillo ISD Police worked with Texas DPS officers to arrest the man. DPS officers took him into custody and he is now charged with making threats against a school.
The district is now investigating how the man was able to enter the school. Read the principal's full letter to parents below:
"Attention Damian Parents,
An unauthorized individual entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon about an hour after students were released for the day. While most children were already home, students in the ACE program were still in session.
The individual used aggressive language toward staff, prompting officials to initiate safety protocols on campus. He then left the building and property without physically harming anyone.
Canutillo ISD Police was contacted and responded immediately. They requested assistance from Texas DPS units stationed nearby. DPS officers located the suspect and arrested him on several charges, including making threats against a school. He remains in custody, and DPS will handle the case.
Canutillo ISD has also launched its own investigation into how the suspect was able to enter the school. While we believe students were not directly affected by the incident, counselors will be available for any student or staff member who may need support.
We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously, and we will continue working diligently to determine additional steps to further protect our schools. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."
Sincerely,
Maggie Castillo
Principal
Damian Elementary School