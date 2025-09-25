Man enters Damian Elementary School, threatens staff

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The principal of Jose H. Damian Elementary School alerted parents that an unauthorized person entered the school's campus Wednesday afternoon and "used aggressive language toward staff." The incident happened an hour after most students were released for the day, however, students in the ACE program were still in session, the principal explained.

Officials initiated the school's safety protocols and the man left the building "without physically harming anyone."

Canutillo ISD Police worked with Texas DPS officers to arrest the man. DPS officers took him into custody and he is now charged with making threats against a school.

Damian Elementary School (KVIA)

The district is now investigating how the man was able to enter the school. Read the principal's full letter to parents below: