Deputies arrest man on assault warrant in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Daniel De La Pena, 33, who was wanted on an assault-family violence warrant, along with his sister Esperanza Mondragon, 28.

Detectives went to a house in Horizon City to try to find De La Pena. Mondragon answered the door and told the detectives De La Pena was not at home. The detectives then got a search warrant and were able to arrest De La Pena.

"Detectives obtained a search warrant that led to De La Pena’s arrest," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office explained. "De La Pena was booked on seven traffic warrants totaling $1,181 in bond, a local Assault–Family Violence warrant with a $1,000 bond and is pending extradition to California on an additional assault charge. Mondragon was charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Wanted Person and Interference with Public Duties, with a total bond of $2,000."