Skip to Content
Texas

Deputies arrest man on assault warrant in Horizon City

EPCSO
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff deputies arrested Daniel De La Pena, 33, who was wanted on an assault-family violence warrant, along with his sister Esperanza Mondragon, 28.

Detectives went to a house in Horizon City to try to find De La Pena. Mondragon answered the door and told the detectives De La Pena was not at home. The detectives then got a search warrant and were able to arrest De La Pena.

"Detectives obtained a search warrant that led to De La Pena’s arrest," a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office explained. "De La Pena was booked on seven traffic warrants totaling $1,181 in bond, a local Assault–Family Violence warrant with a $1,000 bond and is pending extradition to California on an additional assault charge.  Mondragon was charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Wanted Person and Interference with Public Duties, with a total bond of $2,000."

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.