Skip to Content
Texas

Texas DPS increasing security near places of worship

By
Updated
today at 5:55 PM
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the church shooting in Michigan, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase security around places of worship.

The governor's office says this will be in partnership with local and federal law enforcement.

This security mission is made up of State Troopers, Texas Rangers, and Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents.

Officials say residents can also use the I-Watch Texas app to report suspicious activity.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.