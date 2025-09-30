Texas DPS increasing security near places of worship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the church shooting in Michigan, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase security around places of worship.

The governor's office says this will be in partnership with local and federal law enforcement.

This security mission is made up of State Troopers, Texas Rangers, and Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents.

Officials say residents can also use the I-Watch Texas app to report suspicious activity.