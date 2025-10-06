ETA restores services to the City of Socorro

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Transportation Authority (ETA) and the City of Socorro have worked on a new deal to restore services to Socorro.

As of September 24th, 2025, the ETA Board of Directors approved the removal of the restrictions placed upon passengers wanting to pick up or dropped off within the City of Socorro, which will go into effect as of October 1st.

Passengers can now signal to the driver of the bus that they would like to be picked up, at a safe location, along Route 30 and Route 40 in Socorro. Though Route 50 will only pick up and drop off at signed locations.

John Andoh, executive director of the El Paso Transportation Authority stated:

“In order to ensure riders can travel seamlessly throughout the County benefiting residents and visitors from Horizon City, Clint, San Elizario, Fabens and Tornillo, it was important to remove these restrictions so that a true county-wide transit system could operate."

The City of Socorro says it will continue the its microtransit service and Adriana Rodarte, the city manager of the City of Socorro says:

“We are looking forward to a renewed relationship with ETA, which includes their regional transit services connecting passengers to and from the City’s newly formed microtransit service which provides an enhanced level of transit services in the City of Socorro and takes passengers to areas that ETA fixed routes do not serve."

The City of Socorro has agreed to contribute $5,000 to ETA for the purchase of access to the regional transit system, which was previously used for the discontinued Sun Metro Route 84.

The city also appointed City Development Director as an "exofficio member" of the ETA Board of Directors.