Texas

Sheriff’s Office to conduct training exercise at Mountain View High Thursday morning

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol unit is seen in this file photo.
KVIA
HOMESTEAD MEADOWS SOUTH, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be at Mountain View High School tomorrow conducting a training exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to happen from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials say the public may see a large law enforcement presence and hear loud noises during the exercise. They add there will be no threat to the public or to the school.

"The activity is part of a planned training event designed to enhance preparedness and coordination among law enforcement personnel," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

Mountain View High School is located at 14964 Greg Drive in Homestead Meadows South.

Emma Hoggard

