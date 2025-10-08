Sheriff’s Office to conduct training exercise at Mountain View High Thursday morning

HOMESTEAD MEADOWS SOUTH, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be at Mountain View High School tomorrow conducting a training exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to happen from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials say the public may see a large law enforcement presence and hear loud noises during the exercise. They add there will be no threat to the public or to the school.

"The activity is part of a planned training event designed to enhance preparedness and coordination among law enforcement personnel," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

Mountain View High School is located at 14964 Greg Drive in Homestead Meadows South.