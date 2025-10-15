Texas DPS debuts helicopter-mounted drone detection technology

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials say they are the first in the nation to launch a Airborne Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (ACUS).

This technology is mounted onto helicopters and is used to detect and respond to drones that could pose a threat to public safety.

Courtesy: Texas DPS

"This significant advancement marks a major milestone in the future of aerial safety and threat mitigation, enhancing DPS’ ability to protect both its own personnel and the public during high-risk missions such as disaster response, border operations and criminal patrol flights," a DPS official explained.

Right now, DPS has the technology installed on one helicopter, which became fully operational in August. DPS Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs) also got specialized training to use the technology, according to DPS officials.

“As drone use continues to evolve and expand across the country, so does the potential for these devices to be misused in ways that threaten public safety and law enforcement operations,” said Chief Pilot of DPS’ Aircraft Operations Division Stacy Holland. “Integrating ACUS into our aviation fleet gives us the ability to quickly detect, identify and avoid hostile or unauthorized drones — protecting our aircrews, ground personnel and the communities we serve.”