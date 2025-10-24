Free admission to Texas State Parks on November 2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On November 2, Texas will offer free admission to all 89 state parks.

In honor of Texas State Parks Day, Texans can enjoy day-use activities like hiking, park programs, biking, swimming, paddleboarding, and many more for free.

Find activities and events near you here.

The Franklin Mountains State Park is the closest state park for El Pasoans.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

“We hope that Texas State Parks Day will inspire all Texans to get outside and explore what our great state has to offer,” said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. “We encourage you to spend time with family and discover what makes our state parks so special.”