El Pasoan Adair Margo inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Adair Margo was inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame Thursday night. She was recognized for her more than four decades of leadership in the arts and humanities.

A third generation El Pasoans, Margo is a former art gallery owner who became dedicated to preserving the legacy of Borderland artist Tom Lea. She also served as Chairman of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities during the George W. Bush administration. Margo, who is the wife of former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, also taught at UTEP and NMSU.

Margo was inducted Thursday night along with Vicki Hollub, Dr. Bonnie J. Dunbar, Eva Guzman, Christine A. Nix, and Carrie Marcus Nieman.

First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott hosted the induction ceremony, which was held at Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.

Other notable El Pasoans in the Texas Women's Hall of Fame include former County Judge Alicia R. Chacon, former UTEP President Diana Natalicio, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Sandra Day O'Connor, and Grammy winner Vicki Carr. Former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush, who used to visit her grandparents in El Paso when she was growing up, is also a member.