Texas

Gov. Abbott designates 2 Muslim organizations as terrorists

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organization.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" said Governor Abbott.

By giving the organizations these designations, the state is authorized to stop the organizations and their affiliates from buying or acquiring land in Texas.

"The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable."

Abbott added that the organizations are not welcome in Texas.

