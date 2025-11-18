Judge orders some Texas public schools to remove Ten Commandment displays

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVIA) -- In response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas, Judge Orlando L. Garcia issued a preliminary injunction today requiring some public school districts in Texas to remove Ten Commandment displays by December 1. The injunction also prevents the districts from putting up new displays.

The ACLU of Texas says it filed its lawsuit in September on behalf of 15 multifaith and nonreligious families with children attending schools in Texas.

“It is impractical, if not impossible, to prevent Plaintiffs from being subjected to unwelcome religious displays without enjoining Defendants from enforcing S.B. 10 across their districts," Judge Garcia wrote.

Texas Senate Bill 10, passed and signed in 2025, requires schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom, and requires schools to accept any copies of the Ten Commandments donated to them.